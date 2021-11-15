Honored by the state: Dokimos’ Pharmacy named district’s Small Business of the Year

During a Monday visit to Dokimos’ Pharmacy in Nevada City, state Assemblywoman Megan Dahle shakes hands with Dokimos’ head pharmacist, Jacque Paye. Pictured to Dahle’s left and right are pharmacy owners Kelly and David Dokimos.

Photo: Victoria Penate

David Dokimos, one of the owners of Dokimos’ Pharmacy, figures this year was one of the most challenging, and most rewarding.

In January, Dokimos’ Pharmacy opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, renting the former Ol’ Republic Brewery building beside its Nevada City pharmacy location. A combined effort between family, staff and volunteers, the vaccine clinic operated for several months.

“I would say it’s been a very challenging year, but one of the most rewarding years we’ve ever had,” said David Dokimos.

Kelly Dokimos agreed, adding that their efforts had involved long hours, “but the most rewarding, too.” She praised the pharmacy’s staff, saying they had put in long hours as well and “given their 150%.”

Dokimos’ Pharmacy has been named Small Business of the Year by state Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, who said Monday that this was in recognition of the business’ partnership with its community.

She visited the pharmacy’s Nevada City location Monday, meeting with owners David and Kelly Dokimos, as well as head pharmacist Jacque Paye, who is the Dokimos’ daughter.

According to David Dokimos, Paye was instrumental in the pharmacy’s communications with the county Department of Public Health, securing the vaccine supply needed for the pharmacy to get started on the clinic.

“So, we do appreciate the relationship that we’ve built with the (Public Health) department — it’s been good both ways,” he said.

The pharmacy continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines in both its Grass Valley and Nevada City locations. David Dokimos said Monday that, combined, the two locations have administered over 16,000 doses.

“It’s hectic some days, but we’re getting as many people vaccinated as we can,” said Paye.

Between its Nevada City and Grass Valley locations, Dokimos’ Pharmacy has distributed over 16,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, owner David Dokimos said Monday.

Photo: Victoria Penate

A yearly process, according to Dahle, one small business and one nonprofit each are honored from among “a very large district.”

Dahle represents California’s 1st District, which includes all of Nevada County as well as all or part of eight other counties.

Talking about having chosen Dokimos’ Pharmacy this year, Dahle said she was “thankful that they were able to partner with the county to create the vaccine clinic, which was much needed.”

“And it sounds like they’re still very busy,” she said of the business.

The recognition of Small Business of the Year takes the form of a state Assembly resolution, according to Dahle, and will be given to Dokimos’ Pharmacy as a framed document.

“So, hopefully, they can hang it on their wall here in their business and just show that they’ve been honored by the state Assembly,” she said.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com