Honored by the state: Dokimos’ Pharmacy named district’s Small Business of the Year
David Dokimos, one of the owners of Dokimos’ Pharmacy, figures this year was one of the most challenging, and most rewarding.
In January, Dokimos’ Pharmacy opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, renting the former Ol’ Republic Brewery building beside its Nevada City pharmacy location. A combined effort between family, staff and volunteers, the vaccine clinic operated for several months.
“I would say it’s been a very challenging year, but one of the most rewarding years we’ve ever had,” said David Dokimos.
Kelly Dokimos agreed, adding that their efforts had involved long hours, “but the most rewarding, too.” She praised the pharmacy’s staff, saying they had put in long hours as well and “given their 150%.”
Dokimos’ Pharmacy has been named Small Business of the Year by state Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, who said Monday that this was in recognition of the business’ partnership with its community.
She visited the pharmacy’s Nevada City location Monday, meeting with owners David and Kelly Dokimos, as well as head pharmacist Jacque Paye, who is the Dokimos’ daughter.
According to David Dokimos, Paye was instrumental in the pharmacy’s communications with the county Department of Public Health, securing the vaccine supply needed for the pharmacy to get started on the clinic.
“So, we do appreciate the relationship that we’ve built with the (Public Health) department — it’s been good both ways,” he said.
The pharmacy continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines in both its Grass Valley and Nevada City locations. David Dokimos said Monday that, combined, the two locations have administered over 16,000 doses.
“It’s hectic some days, but we’re getting as many people vaccinated as we can,” said Paye.
A yearly process, according to Dahle, one small business and one nonprofit each are honored from among “a very large district.”
Dahle represents California’s 1st District, which includes all of Nevada County as well as all or part of eight other counties.
Talking about having chosen Dokimos’ Pharmacy this year, Dahle said she was “thankful that they were able to partner with the county to create the vaccine clinic, which was much needed.”
“And it sounds like they’re still very busy,” she said of the business.
The recognition of Small Business of the Year takes the form of a state Assembly resolution, according to Dahle, and will be given to Dokimos’ Pharmacy as a framed document.
“So, hopefully, they can hang it on their wall here in their business and just show that they’ve been honored by the state Assembly,” she said.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Honored by the state: Dokimos’ Pharmacy named district’s Small Business of the Year
David Dokimos, one of the owners of Dokimos’ Pharmacy, figures this year was one of the most challenging, and most rewarding.