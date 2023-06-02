As many of you know, I don’t live in Penn Valley or Lake Wildwood, which makes it a bit difficult when thinking of what to write for my Editor’s Notes. In order to bridge that gap, I thought this would be a great space to highlight some of the businesses and events in Penn Valley. Two birds with one stone! I get to become closer to the community while also shining a spotlight on those that keep the community thriving.

Without further adieu, for my first business highlight, I stopped by the specialty coffee and ice cream shop, Honey + Cream. Located at 17329 Penn Valley Dr., the shop has a modern interior with natural tones and elements which is a contrast to the retro ice cream parlor appearance of Caleb’s Creamery (the previous business).