As many of you know, I don’t live in Penn Valley or Lake Wildwood, which makes it a bit difficult when thinking of what to write for my Editor’s Notes. In order to bridge that gap, I thought this would be a great space to highlight some of the businesses and events in Penn Valley. Two birds with one stone! I get to become closer to the community while also shining a spotlight on those that keep the community thriving.
Without further adieu, for my first business highlight, I stopped by the specialty coffee and ice cream shop, Honey + Cream. Located at 17329 Penn Valley Dr., the shop has a modern interior with natural tones and elements which is a contrast to the retro ice cream parlor appearance of Caleb’s Creamery (the previous business).
Sitting down with Hannah Turner, one of the new owners since January of this year, she gave me the inside scoop (pun intended)! Hannah had worked at the rebranded and remodeled Honey + Cream before she bought the business this year with her husband. She explained, “I have never been a business owner before, nor has he, so it’s a learning curve for sure.” Though the transition has been a bit challenging, her previous experience with the business gave her the leg up and the confidence to make it her own.
Much about Honey + Cream has remained the same, including the fact that one of the main things they sell is ice cream. Hannah stated, “We have ice cream, that’s a big thing that people don’t realize. We are really big on our ice cream—we get it from Gunthers in Sacramento. They are not as well known here, especially with the younger generations, but other people come in and they are like, ‘You guys have Gunthers? I remember going there as a kid.’”
Some more notable changes are that they have added another drink size option and have spruced up the menu with things that are not just the traditional drip coffee or latte. Hannah mentioned how she was previously in the Air Force and lived in Alaska for a number of years, adding that “they have little, drive-through coffee shops everywhere up there, like on every corner and they are always busy.”
While in Alaska, Hannah explained, “One of my favorite things up in Alaska was a Red Bull smoothie. I really missed that idea. I used to get one almost every day when I was there, which I don’t recommend. I wanted something like that though. So we combined that idea with our ice cream and it’s called Barrel Racer; it’s basically a Red Bull milkshake. It sounds really weird, but it is so good. So for those people out there who drink Red Bull, come in and try one.”
Supporting local businesses is what keeps our community going. Hannah mentioned “We are trying to support local too. That’s one of the things that carried over from the previous owners, we are locals supporting locals. We are looking now into potentially switching some things up. So our roasters, Remedy, are in Auburn, and we are definitely keeping them because the coffee is so good. We have baked goods from the Sugar Mill Bakery and Lyons Fare Bakery. We get our bread from Truckee Sourdough. We get our honey from Winfield Honey, which is also local. We are trying to get as local as possible, so that’s one of our goals right now is to just wherever we can buy locally that we aren’t currently. So if there are people out there that have something to offer, feel free to come in and pitch it because there is plenty of room for new ideas.”
Honey + Cream also extended their goal of buying local to their merchandise. Hannah stated, “Our clothing and tumblers are from Expressive Designs which is actually a shop that is right behind Holiday Market. They recently opened up, and they have been doing our merchandise since before I bought Honey + Cream.”
So if you want to join in on the train of locals supporting locals, be sure to stop by Honey + Cream. Especially during the summertime, you don’t want to miss out on their large selection of ice cream and other cold drinks.
The Wildwood Independent Editor