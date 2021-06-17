Homicide under investigation in Nevada City

A man found dead in a Nevada City residence Wednesday is believed to be the victim of a homicide, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Another man identified as the primary suspect in the homicide, who was being pursued by authorities in Eureka County, Nevada, has been confirmed to have died of a gunshot wound later in the day after a chase, although it is not known whether he was killed by law enforcement or took his own life, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies found the first man’s body at a residence on the 13000 block of Bodie Ridge Road around noon Wednesday, Lt. Sean Scales said. The Sheriff’s Office had responded to the residence after a request from the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office to search the residence.

Eureka County authorities identified the address after a Wednesday vehicle pursuit of the suspect, learning that the license plate was registered to the home on Bodie Ridge Road, Scales said.

The chase stemmed from the shooting of a Nevada Transportation worker, Scales added.





A search of that residence was subsequently conducted by Nevada County authorities, at which point they located the homicide victim.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released, and no other information is available at this time, as the Sheriff’s Office is still conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident with Eureka County authorities, Scales added.

