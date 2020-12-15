Hometown holiday shopping

A couple gets some evening shopping done along Broad Street in Nevada City over the weekend.

Nevada City and Grass Valley are having to forego their annual holiday markets — Victorian Christmas and Cornish Christmas — due to COVID-19 this year, but local merchants want the community to know that their businesses are still open to shop in both in person and online.

In Nevada City the Hometown Victorian Holiday is taking the place of the annual winter street fair.

The window display of Abstrakt in Nevada City can be seen at 228 Broad St.

“It’s an emphasis on the shops and the retail folks,” said Jesse Locks, a member of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “It’s an opportunity for people to check out the many new retailers in Nevada City.”

“It’s nice to have these new shops next to the older ones that have been here, like Novaks and JJ Jacksons,” Locks said.

“For instance, there’s a chocolate shop at the top of Broad Street. It’s like going into that movie Chocolat,” Locks said of Choquiero Chocolate & Gifts at 419 Broad St.

Novaks Menswear in Nevada City has been a downtown staple for decades.

“Then there’s another shop right next door, Earth Central Artisans Hub, woman owned, with art that is local and from all over the world.”

“It’s neat to see the variety,” Locks said of the Nevada City merchants.

A sign in Calanan Park in Nevada City lets people know that face coverings and social distancing are mandated in the city at all times.

Though indoor dining is currently not allowed, almost all food and drink establishments are offering some sort of to-go or curbside pickup option.

“You can still do fun things like go and purchase wine from Szabo. You don’t get to taste it there necessarily, but you can talk to the crafters,” Locks said.

John D. Wibberly stands in his pop up art and antique shop in Nevada City next to City Hall on Broad Street.

“Take some stuff home with you after shopping. To-go craft cocktails from Golden Era, the Miners Foundry has mulled wine, kind of the staple of Victorian Christmas during the holidays.”

A list of all the Nevada City Holiday Gift Guide merchants can be found at http://www.nevadacitychamber.com/holiday-gift-guide.

Nevada City is lit up in its signature twinkle lights along Broad Street for the holidays.

Shoppers can check the Gift Guide with links to online shopping options for certain merchants.

“You can search by category, and hopefully discover others,” Locks said of the merchants.

“Really part of the whole idea of supporting the retailers this year.”

