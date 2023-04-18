Point in time: Final homeless count to be submitted in May

The belongings of homeless folk sit along Sutton Way during a previous point in time homeless count in Nevada County.

Homeless Resource Council for the Sierras conducted its annual Point-In-Time survey from January 25-February 3 of this year.

The survey was administered by 150 volunteers, nonprofit organizations, and city and county staff, posing the questions to respondents: Where did you stay on the night of January 25?