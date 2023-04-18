Homeless Resource Council for the Sierras conducted its annual Point-In-Time survey from January 25-February 3 of this year.
The survey was administered by 150 volunteers, nonprofit organizations, and city and county staff, posing the questions to respondents: Where did you stay on the night of January 25?
The 2023 count of sheltered and unsheltered individuals surveyed a minimum of 496 individuals in Nevada County; in 2022, they surveyed 527 people in the county who were experiencing homelessness.
Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras led the effort to tally the number of people currently facing housing challenges. The council is a nonprofit collaborative made up of members of representing governmental and nonprofit agencies who coordinate resources and create strategies for ending homelessness in both Nevada and Placer counties.
The Point-in-Time (PIT) count is a one-night estimate of both sheltered and unsheltered homeless populations, and provides the number and demographic characteristics of those who are homeless on the night of the count—both sheltered in emergency shelter or transitional housing—or unsheltered, on the street, or in some other place unfit for human habitation on the night of the count.
“These data alongside data collected and shared everyday across public and private sector service providers are critical to direct how our local systems can better serve our unhoused neighbors,” said Samuel Holmes, Executive Director of the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras. “However, it is important to recognize the humanity within these data points.
“Behind these numbers are the human experiences of people living through the trauma of homelessness. For example, surveyors connected with an 81-year-old veteran living in his vehicle and over twenty families with children under the age of three. It’s also important to remember that these data represent the minimum count of individuals experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.”
The count also tallied 50 individuals in Nevada County who self-identified as survivors of domestic violence, 27 as veterans, 26 as unaccompanied youth, and 209 as living with a mental health disability.
Of adults who responded to survey questions in the 2023 PIT count, 37 percent of those experiencing homelessness were identified as chronically homeless in Placer County and 30 percent in Nevada County. People experiencing chronic homelessness are living with mental illness, substance use disorders, physical disabilities, or other medical conditions.
“Permanent supportive housing is the best option we have to support those living with severe barriers,” said Holmes. “Luckily, new resources are coming online to provide high quality tools for our system to address comorbid mental and physical disabilities as well as social determinants of health for the most vulnerable and hardest to find appropriate housing for in our community.”
Homeless individuals hoping to connect with shelter and housing services in Placer and Nevada Counties are advised to call 211 to be connected to services.