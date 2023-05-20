Special to The Union
Health and Human Services Agency Director Ryan Gruver, Housing Director Mike Dent and Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell met on May 1 for their third in-depth interview in the last 12 months about Nevada County’s homeless and housing issues. This is the first in a series of special reports on Nevada County’s homeless services and new developments in affordable housing.
“Where did you spend the night of Jan. 25?”
For the first time in years, the annual point-in-time (PIT) count of homeless people – this year on Jan.25 – in Nevada County has gone down from 527 in the previous year to 492 this year.
But they’re not popping champagne corks at the Rood Center, because the more accurate, year-round Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) reported 553 total people experiencing homelessness at the end of February.
“The PIT count is an imperfect measure, so I wouldn’t hang too much on any year-to-year fluctuation. It can vary drastically, depending on weather and many other factors,” said Ryan Gruver, director of the county Health and Human Services Agency.
Mike Dent, Housing director, referred to the HMIS data collected for the Nevada County Continuum of Care (CoC) by Tammy Gregerson, a community data analyst for Connecting Point.
As reported to the CoC April 20, the HMIS data showed that from July 1, 2022, to the end of February 2023, the known number of homeless individuals ranged from a high of 582 in August 2022 to a low of 461 in December 2022.
Dent explained the HMIS numbers vary approximately every 90 days as the HMIS staff tries to reconnect with people in the system. Not all people can be located, and they are moved to “inactive status.”
They may have moved away, been arrested and jailed, hospitalized, found housing, lost their cell phone, or even died, Dent said. “They’re in crisis mode so they’re going to do whatever they can do to survive.”
They may be relegated to the inactive list, but they are not forgotten. Their files are available to be reactivated if/when they return from inactive.
Counting on data
Both the PIT and HMIS numbers are considered undercounts, because not everyone who is homeless gets counted. Sometimes, they don’t know about the count, outreach workers can’t find them, they don’t want to be counted, or they don’t consider themselves homeless.
There’s a terrible stigma attached to homelessness, said Phebe Bell, director of Behavioral Health.
Therefore, many working-poor people living in their cars or “camping” or couch-surfing with friends or relatives will only admit to being “houseless.”
The best boots-on-the ground estimates are that there are two to three times as many people as the PIT count who are homeless in Nevada County.
Dollars for data
The Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras (HRCS) conducted the Jan. 25 PIT count using 150 volunteers in Placer and Nevada counties.
The first unofficial count from HRCS reported 496 homeless people in Nevada County. At the April 20 meeting of the Nevada County CoC, however, that number was revised to 492.
The PIT is a deceptively simple count, but it’s just one component of a very complex dataset compiled by HMIS. Every individual is tracked as they move through various reporting agencies serving homeless people. The HMIS data is periodically parsed into six System Performance Measures (SPM).
The SPM are what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) uses to allocate federal funding for homelessness.
HUD makes it very clear to CoCs how important data is: “HUD compares communities to themselves annually and uses the SPM as a factor for future NOFAs (Notices of Funding Availability),”
In other words, funding is data-driven.
Measuring up
In her April 20 report to the CoC, Gregerson used almost a dozen slides packed with charts, graphs and numbers to break down the demographics of Nevada County’s homeless population in each of the six measures.
The PIT count is one of the six measures. The other five are:
Returns to Homelessness – How many of the people being counted have been homeless before. These are formerly homeless people who found housing but then lost it again.
Number of People Experiencing Homelessness – The total number of people who were homeless on Jan. 25 was 492, although the HMIS homeless count can vary by more than 100 people during the year.
Exits to Permanent Housing – This is a report on how many homeless people have found housing.
Income Increase – This is a measurement of how many adults in CoC-funded projects experienced an income increase. Specifically, the projects are Home Anew, Winter’s Haven and Summer’s Haven.
Experiencing Homelessness for the First Time – Newly homeless people are often at risk of developing addiction or mental health problems. This is because homelessness can exacerbate preexisting conditions as a result of the “anxiety of survival,” said Bell.
Funding for prevention and intervention for newly homeless people, however, is itself at risk under Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget, according to Bell.
“I’m pretty anxious about it,” she said. “We’ve got to find more ways to prioritize getting people off the street and into care and shelter.”
By the numbers
Although the number of homeless people varies during the year, Gregerson used the 492 PIT number to report significant statistics to HUD, including:
338 men and 151 women were homeless; a few people were somewhere in the LGBTQ spectrum, or their gender data was not collected.
54 people were domestic violence survivors; 24 were unaccompanied youth; 27 were veterans; and 148 were chronically homeless.
311 of Nevada County’s homeless people were working-age adults (25 to 64). There were 45 youth aged 17 and younger. Transitional age youth (18-24) numbered 27, and there were 29 people aged 64 and older. Due to difficulty and safety concerns, 80 people were observed and counted, but their ages were not recorded.
Beyond the numbers
The lives and fates of Nevada County homeless citizens are inextricably tied to the numbers, because state and federal funding is based on what those numbers reveal compared to previous years.
Subsequent reports in this series will cover homeless outreach, emergency shelters, transitional and permanent supportive housing, mental health and addiction, pending legislation, funding and new developments in affordable housing.