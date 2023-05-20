Special to The Union

Health and Human Services Agency Director Ryan Gruver, Housing Director Mike Dent and Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell met on May 1 for their third in-depth interview in the last 12 months about Nevada County’s homeless and housing issues. This is the first in a series of special reports on Nevada County’s homeless services and new developments in affordable housing.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He has lived-experience of homelessness and currently lives in alternative housing. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or www.tomdurkin-media.net.