Nevada County Continuum of Care in connection with Bright Futures for Youth’s SAFE program will conduct a survey Tuesday, May 9, through Thursday, May 11, to determine how many children and young adults are experiencing housing instability in Nevada County, an increasing but often-overlooked issue in rural communities.

The organizations are encouraging young people 25 years and younger experiencing homelessness to participate in the Youth Point-in-Time Count survey. The results could pave the way for more funding and services to address the issue in the community.

Bright Futures for Youth is a nonprofit committed to making a life-changing difference for children and young adults in Nevada County. Bright Futures for Youth has three programs: The Friendship Club, founded in 1995; NEO, founded in 2008; and SAFE, launched in 2019 to help youth experiencing homelessness. Bright Futures for Youth focuses on health and wellness, healthy relationships, goal setting, self-awareness, self-sufficiency and community connectedness.