With the onset of spring, The Union is proud to present its annual Home, Garden, & Lifestyle Show taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Melissa Lane, The Union’s Events Manager, is looking forward to this year’s event and will gladly share as many details as she can to educate the community on what the show entails.
“It’s in its 37th year this year and it’s been basically a show to bring in the community, to bring in our local businesses, to try and encourage people to spend money and just come in and see your community again,” said Lane. “This year I think the Home & Garden show is about a COVID come-out.”
This will be the second Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show since the onset of the pandemic, and Lane is all about bringing people together for a fun, family-friendly event that will ideally help boost the local economy.
“We’re a pet-friendly venue so I’ve got Animal Save coming with a 33-foot mobile clinic,” Lane said. “They’ve got tech and animals coming with them. Then we have the Paint-A-Pot in the middle of the lawn so that way the kids can be seen by the parents, and we are actively working with our Girl Scout volunteers managing and supervising.”
B&C Hardware is the sponsor of the popular Paint-A-Pot booth.
Lane continued: “Big Brothers & Big Sisters are doing a demonstration as well. SRC donated the large Jenga game and cornhole and a Frisbee game so there will be games going on in the middle of the lawn with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. And then they’ll have their own games they will be doing with the kids.
“My vision was that if the kids can stay busy on the lawn and the parents can see them on the lawn when they are walking along the outside venue, what a better way to keep people here. Kids need to stay active and stay busy.”
Girl Scouts will be handing out balloons to all the kids while April’s Garden at A To Z Supply will make sure young gardeners walk away with starts for summer garden treats.
“I did work really hard to keep the vendors local,” said Lane. “Under the understanding of what the previous shows are, the people who came in last year have first rights to the spots they were in last year and are invited back. Last year we had a lot of out-of-towners. It didn’t set well with our community.”
A dedication to local business was a driving force behind Lane and The Union’s mission. It doesn’t hurt that the weather for the weekend is forecasted to be very spring-like, providing warming temperatures.
“We are looking at 73-75 degrees all weekend so I think it will encourage people to come out,” Lane said. “We’ve got great raffles this year. Most everyone donated something for our raffle. Home Depot is in the show this year which is a nice big name. We’ve never had them. They donated a fire pit and chairs to go around it. We had 49er Garage, who we’ve never had, and they donated a garage door motor (worth) like $1,200. Hills Flat donated a seven-piece outdoor table with chairs. Those are the big prizes.”
Drawings will be held every hour for a prize, with local radio station KNCO announcing the prize, who donated it, and who won it.
Lane made a special effort this year to group all food carts in one area, as well as adding tables so folks could enjoy their noshes while sitting down. In years past it was common to see someone walking around while balancing a plate of tasty food. Food vendors include CAKE Bakery & Cafe, Half Pints Kitchen, Coco’s Lazy Dog Ice Cream, Vegan Circus, and more.
Additionally, local musicians Peter Wilson and John Girton will perform Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; cover band Runnin’ For Cover will take the stage Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
“I am hoping (for) lots of positive changes,” Lane said. “It’s a little more focused around the kids, around the pets, around what we have become so precious over. With COVID, everything took it away and all we had was our families. And I wanted our families to feel like they could come out here and everybody find something for themselves—the kids have some fun, the parents find what they need for their homes. Hoping everybody gets outside this year, just to have that moment again. I want our community to come together. I looked at this as an opportunity for people to come out and say ‘hey I’m still here.’ That’s the biggest thing I wanted to project this year.”
The Union’s Home, Garden, & Lifestyle Show will take place Saturday April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is $5.00.