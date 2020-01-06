Home on Jones Ridge Road burns down Sunday night

A home about six miles east of Nevada City, off Banner Quaker Hill Road, burned to the ground late Sunday, authorities said.

Fire officials arrived around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 16000 block of Jones Ridge Road to encounter a home and vehicles engulfed in flames, according to Grass Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief Gary Dunne.

“We had it contained within one hour,” said Dunne, adding that the home was burned to the ground by the time fire officials arrived.

Although no one was seriously injured by the fire, the home’s occupant — the same person to make the call into dispatch — had minor injuries from the flames, which he had treated at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dunne said.

A variety of fire officials from Grass Valley, Nevada City, Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department, Cal Fire and others arrived at Jones Ridge Road about 20 minutes after the call was placed. The arrival time was delayed because the home was “extremely remote to get to,” said Dunne.

About 15 to 20 fire officials spent several hours after putting out the flames to mop up the area.

What sparked the fire is still under investigation.

The occupant left his home sometime Sunday only to return a few hours later with it aflame, said Dunne.

“We’ll see what the investigators can find,” said Dunne.

“If they can find anything.”

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.