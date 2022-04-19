Home & Garden Show set for this weekend

The 35th annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show hosted by The Union is set for this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The show is from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. There will be gifts, food and crafts displayed across a multitude of booths, giving attendees the chance to sample what Nevada County and the surrounding region have to offer for the home decorator and gardener.

Visitors can park at Gates 1 and 5. It’s $6 for parking. Entrance is free. Those attending virtually can access festivities at The Union’s website — theunion.com/homeshow.

The Home & Garden extravaganza is a hybrid affair. For those not ready to attend live events, guests can browse through a virtual show and get a quote, take advantage of show specials and get answers about the myriad of vendor wares. In addition there are “how to” seminars.

Vendors give kudos to the presentation of each year’s exhibit. Elisa Hawkins, owner of Affordable Painting, said she does five shows a year, and The Union’s show has the best turnout and brings in the most qualified leads.





“Over 75% of our leads turn into business because the attendees of this show are serious buyers — rain or shine,” she said. “We will always participate in the Grass Valley show.”

From bounce houses to food, Sharla Cartzdafner makes certain to bring her children every year to the Home & Garden Show.

“There are so many activities,” she said. “Last year, we actually had a nest and baby birds in one of the Hill’s Flat birdhouses my daughter made. We also have quite a collection of painted flower pots from the many years we’ve attended this great show.”

Food vendors include Kaliko’s Hawaiian Kitchen, Cluck & Tater, K&P Kettle Corn and Lazy Dog Ice Cream. The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce will be selling beer and wine.

Hills Flat Lumber is giving away a 30-inch, 4.0 cubic ZLINE all-gas range as a prize, among other gifts.

The Home & Garden show will comprise the entire fairgrounds, including the Main Street and Northern Mines buildings, as well as the Sugar Pine Lodge. The Sugar Pine Lodge will feature the Bonsai Club showing off their trees.

Andrew Tidwell, owner of ABT Plumbing, Electric Heat & Air, said this show is one of the best.

“It gives us the chance to reconnect with past clients to continue into customers,” he said. “It also gives us a chance to continue to build those relationships. I highly recommend this show.”

