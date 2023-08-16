Special to The Union
A musically talented local has become known internationally and is sought out in both the musical theater and opera worlds. And he has recently founded a vibrant theater company right here in Nevada County.
Born in Fresno in 1979, as a teenager David Endacott-Hicks moved to Nevada County and graduated from Nevada Union High School. While at NU, he participated in a number of choirs under the tutelage of the revered Don Baggett, including Chamber, Europe and Concert Choirs, Miners’ Chorus, and as leader of the Boy’s Quartet. During David’s senior year, Baggett chose two student conductors, and David had the honor of being one of the two. David toured Europe twice with the NU choirs as a soloist and choir member, taking home first place in more than one world-renowned competition. Although he is from a mostly non-musical family, his family helped to foster his career from a young age, encouraging him to sing in talent shows, musicals and church. These experiences eventually earned him his first television appearance, as a singer on the Jerry Lewis Telethon, when he was only ten years old.
Following graduation, David attended the University of the Pacific, Conservatory of Music, receiving his bachelor’s degree in vocal performance. During his college summers, he performed in the shows at Great America Amusement Park in Santa Clara.
He decided to put off his graduate studies for one year because he was contracted with the San Francisco Opera’s Opera à la Carte as the male lead, Tonio, in La Fille du régiment (“Daughter of the Regiment”). After his stint in San Francisco, he went on to attend the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music for graduate work as an opera performance major.
After attending the New England Conservatory, David made his way to New York City and was a principal performer both on and off Broadway, in various East and West Coast national tours, and performed professionally with several opera companies around the country during a ten-year period. Some role examples were as Count Almaviva in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Don Ramiro in La Cenerentola, Dr. Blind in Die Fledermaus, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, Karl Franz in The Student Prince, Mr. Snow in Carousel, and Snoopy in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. He was also featured in numerous local and national commercials. He has performed as a soloist in many ensembles, including two European tours, in which he was not only a performer but also an assistant conductor.
David’s next adventure was to perform on the ships of the Holland American Cruise Line, after which he hired on with Regent Seven Seas in their professional entertainment shows. But after a time, he wanted to move back to California, so he cultivated a contract with the San Francisco Opera in 2015 and sang with them for two years.
Making his way back home, he first moved to Roseville, then finally to Nevada County in 2019. Once here, he founded the Lyric Rose Theatre Company and became its artistic director and president of the board. Because of his previous connections at Nevada Union High School, he has been able to successfully cultivate wonderfully talented people to collaborate with him. Beginning in 2023, Lyric Rose has presented well-received productions of “Into the Woods,” “The Last Five Years,” and “Clue,” with the former two musicals featuring David’s mellifluous vocals and acting skills.
An additional feather in his cap was his opera engagement this summer in Urbania, Italy, during July and August. Based on his reputation as an artist in the national performing arts community, David was invited to perform the role of Don Ramiro, the prince in the opera La Cenerentola (based on “Cinderella”). He just recently completed this five-week engagement with the Festival of Italian Opera, culminating in four fully staged performances of the Rossini opera.
Additionally, he has added his tenor voice to two classical music choirs in the area, InConcert Sierra’s Sierra Master Chorale and Music in the Mountains’ choir (where he had a solo last December in “The Messiah”). And if all of that weren’t enough, David heads Lyric Rose’s enrichment programs for four different Nevada County elementary schools and teaches private voice students, both in person and remotely, from ages thirteen and up.
David is excited to return from his Italian engagement to Nevada County as there are a number of projects in the works, some publicly known but some not yet announced, so we’ll just have to wait to see what percolates from his creative talents. We are all fortunate that he chose to come back to his home base in Nevada County and share his gifts with us!