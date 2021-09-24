Home and Garden Show postponed
After much consideration in regards to our community’s health, health of our staff and vendors and local business partners, The Union has decided to postpone our Home and Garden Show event again.
We have hopes that we can have our event in April 2022 with a more traditional home show feel. It is really difficult to deliver an event that meets our standards with the current health concerns our county is experiencing. We hope to see you all in April 2022.
