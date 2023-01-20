Home Path meeting

Local home advocacy groups met at The Golden Era last week to discuss what they might be able to do to ensure that those living in unpermitted structures aren't forced into homelessness. 

 Elias Funez

The public comment period for Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting is gearing up to be an interesting one.

Of those planning to speak is Josh Wolf, a member of the local Coalition for Compassionate Governance, who is trying to ensure that folks that live in unpermitted structures aren’t forced to leave their homes and become homeless.