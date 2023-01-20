The public comment period for Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting is gearing up to be an interesting one.
Of those planning to speak is Josh Wolf, a member of the local Coalition for Compassionate Governance, who is trying to ensure that folks that live in unpermitted structures aren’t forced to leave their homes and become homeless.
“Thousands of people in Nevada County are already living in unpermitted structures,” the Coalition for Compassionate Governance website homepage says. “Many don’t even realize that a single phone call to code enforcement from an angry neighbor, or frustrated tenant could result in homelessness. This puts the property owners trying to provide much needed housing under enormous financial risk. Everyone loses without the right solutions in place.”
Wolf recently polled members of the community about living in RVs or unpermitted structures, in which he said an overwhelming majority was OK with, so long as they are not causing harm to the environment or their neighbors.
“We want to have a conversation with the board to consider creating a one year safe harbor to allow these things without citations,” Wolf said of the unpermitted dwelling units. “We’re dealing with 40-year-old policies for the state of California. What works in Beverly Hills doesn’t necessarily work in Penn Valley or the (San Juan) Ridge.”
Since moving to Nevada County a little over three years ago, Wolf has noticed that what the status quo allows, doesn’t necessarily coincide with the law and referenced his own experiences trying to set up a Hipcamp on his property.
Hipcamp is an online marketplace company that offers outdoor stays and camping experiences via a website and mobile app where private landowners list campsites, glampsites, RV spaces, and cabins for users to book, according to its website.
“Before I knew it, I had code enforcement kicking people out,” Wolf said of his experience.
Wolf has said that he is in favor of more housing for Nevada County, period.
“My end goal is to catalyze a community process that brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, identify the law from top to bottom and have the code represent the interests of the people of Nevada County in 2023,” Wolf said.
Wolf, members of his group, as well as members of Nevada County Home Path recently met at The Golden Era in Nevada City to collaborate on their efforts.
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24.