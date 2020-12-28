 Holiday shopping boosts business | TheUnion.com
Holiday shopping boosts business

People take advantage of the post-Christmas Day shopping sales and returns in downtown Grass Valley and Nevada City over the weekend, when festive holiday decorations could still be seen. Shop keepers in Grass Valley noted that holiday sales had been better than previous years, and that returns were down.
Post-holiday shoppers took to a relaxed downtown Grass Valley over the weekend to take advantage of sales and make gift returns.
