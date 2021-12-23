 Holiday help: Food Bank of Nevada County offers holiday food distribution | TheUnion.com
Holiday help: Food Bank of Nevada County offers holiday food distribution

Elias Funez
  

Volunteers help load vehicles with food during Thursday’s holiday food distribution held by the Food Bank of Nevada County.
PPE and home COVID-19 test kits were also given away during the Food Bank’s holiday distribution Thursday off Osborne Hill Road in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of vehicles lined up in the rain Thursday to receive food from the Food Bank of Nevada County’s second and fourth Thursday drive-thru food distributions.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Beth Owens helps sort and move food to be distributed at the Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers help pack vehicles with food during the holiday food distribution.
Photo: Elias Funez
Turkeys, hams, and gift cards were handed out to those while supplies lasted.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Food Bank of Nevada County volunteer helps load a vehicle with food.
Photo: Elias Funez
Four-year Food Bank of Nevada County food distribution volunteer Jim Holsworth dons his festive attire while helping to load people’s cars with goods during Thursday’s holiday food distribution.
Photo: Elias Funez
Food Bank of Nevada County workers brave the rain and cold to help distribute food for thousands during Thursday’s drive-thru.
Photo: Elias Funez

