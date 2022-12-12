Holiday Grinch strikes again

Although it’s not official, Santa will likely be placing those reponsible for the vandalism of North Pole on South Auburn on his naughty list. The festive spot will continue to make families happy through Friday, Dec. 23.

Submitted Photo

Christmas is a holiday meant for sharing and a time to spread cheer. For the past 13 years, Charles Williams has been giving local families the opportunity to meet Santa, drink hot cocoa, and enjoy his intricate display of nearly 17,000 lights and other festive decorations.

For what he said is not the first time, the North Pole on South Auburn (as it is called) was vandalized sometime on Friday.

“I just came out Friday night getting ready for the opening,” Williams said, “and I started noticing things were still laid down and a couple characters weren’t working. An inflatable was stabbed, lights were broken, candy canes busted.”

Sadly, WIliams added: “Nothing new. It happens almost every year.”

His first thought upon seeing the destruction was that the gusty winds throughout the area were responsible for the damage. Quickly he realized the vandalism was purposeful; it was not an act of God but an act of someone who couldn’t leave well enough alone.

“When I got to the blowups, the strings were cut so I kept going further,” Williams said. “That’s when I started realizing things were not just weather damaged. Lines were yanked off the pathway and one candy cane (broken) and then I noticed they all were snapped.”

Each year, Williams puts upward of 50 hours into creating his extensive displays. He spends his time and money setting up a delightful experience for the community and the violation of having his hard work ruined is draining on him.

“I keep doing it for the kids and their little faces and how happy it makes them,” Williams said. “But it makes me to the point where I feel like I don’t want to do it anymore. It was handed over to me by my grandparents, and it’s a family tradition. If I stop, I would be letting down the legacy.”

At 632 South Auburn St., Charles Williams’ extensive holiday display is open weekend nights for hot chocolate, seasonal merriment, and of course, a visit from Santa.

Submitted Photo

Williams said he didn’t bother reporting the incident to law enforcement because in years past he had been told by officials that the chances of catching the vandals or retrieving the stolen property would most likely be a futile effort.

Following the discovery of the vandalism Friday, Williams was able to buy a few items as replacements, but to him it’s the principle of having to do so.

“I had to get a couple things but not much,” Williams said. “I have a lot of lights, stuff that has been donated to me. I have totes and totes of stuff but the point being is it’s my backup so if it goes out, it goes out.”

Friday’s crowd was smaller than Williams is used to at the North Pole on South Auburn. He said that Cornish Christmas was taking place and offers the same hours as his Santa experience, likely drawing families to the street fair instead of his lit-up property.

“(Friday) was not a big turnout like I used to have. I was a lot busier last year than I was this year,” he said.

Williams said there is no timeline for him to decide whether or not he will continue his family tradition next Christmas.

“I’ll continue to do it because I love seeing the kids faces, but its rough sometimes. The people are what keeps me going. People like it, and they come and see it,” Williams said.

North Pole on South Auburn Street will continue to host Santa Claus so kids can have their photo taken with the jolly one, and iy will offer hot chocolate and an impressive light display. The venue will be open every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Santa will need to get back to work, so the last chance for a photo with him will be Friday, Dec. 23. All dates are subject to cancellation in the event of inclement weather.

North Pole on South Auburn is at 632 South Auburn St. in Grass Valley.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.