Holiday Food Distribution Saturday

United Way of Nevada County (UWNC), and Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) will be distributing its holiday meal Saturday in addition to supplemental groceries. This community-based food program supports working individuals and those experiencing food insecurity that cannot access other food distributions held during the week. Anyone who could benefit from additional groceries is encouraged to participate.

“This year, with the effects of COVID-19, individuals and families are faced with difficult decisions and cutting back on food and essential items. Offering a holiday meal to those impacted feels more important than ever. We welcome anyone who would benefit and look forward to the event and wish you all Happy Holidays,” said Megan Timpany, Executive Director.

As needs within the community increase, UWNC is continuing to expand this program to ensure that every Nevada County resident has access to healthy, nutritious food. Food Access Saturday takes place from 10 a.m. to noon every second Saturday at Interfaith Food Ministry, 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. For more information, contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.