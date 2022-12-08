facebook tracking pixel Holiday Coloring and Poetry Contest results | TheUnion.com
Holiday Coloring and Poetry Contest results

The Union’s Holiday Coloring and Poetry Contest sponsored by Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames

Elias Funez
  

First Place Coloring Contest

James Bratton

James Bratton’s first-place entry in The Union’s Holiday Coloring and Poetry Contest.

Second-Place Coloring Contest

Sebastian “Baz” Ferrer

Sebastian "Baz" Ferrer’s, second-place entry in The Union’s Holiday Coloring and Poetry Contest.

Third-Place Coloring Contest

Elizabeth Bruce

Elizabeth Bruce’s third-place entry in The Union’s Holiday Coloring and Poetry Contest.

First-Place Poem Contest

Luke Rentn

Luke Rentn’s first-place poem in The Union’s Holiday Coloring and Poetry Contest.

Second-Place Poem Contest

Aria Orovitz

Aria Orovitz’s second-place poem in The Union’s Holiday Coloring and Poetry Contest.

 

