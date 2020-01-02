Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley renovations nearing completion

The Union will tour the interior of the Holbrooke Hotel next week, and feature photos and video of the building in an upcoming edition.

A 160-year-old building in Grass Valley has been getting a makeover.

Arguably the town’s most famous space, the Holbrooke Hotel is in the process of renovations, something that hasn’t occurred since 1982. Today, reconstruction of the hotel’s 28 guest rooms is near completion.

Sierra Foothills Construction Company President Keoni Allen said his company has been removing hazardous material, replacing plumbing lines, changing electrical and heating systems, reconstructing guest rooms and more since March.

“Almost everything is too old and not suitable for modern conditions,” said Allen.

The main floor has also been undergoing renovation, said Allen, leaving the kitchen as the last piece to experience changes.

Within the next 30 days, Allen said he will be working to receive a permit to begin reconstructing the kitchen, which should take at least a few months.

“It’s been a process but it’s been really, really fun,” said Allen. “We’re nearing the end.”

Allen said Eastern Real Estate, the owner of both The National Exchange Hotel and Holbrooke Hotel, has been a pleasure to work with.

The construction company president said that in the process of reconstruction he’s found items in the building dating back over a century.

While wall movement in the hotel has been a concern for some community residents, Allen said the hotel only had that problem 10 years ago. He did, however, more recently note that his company added structural re-support for a different wall facing Tofanelli’s.

“The structural engineers don’t seem to be concerned about it,” he said.

Now, modernization is almost complete, as building access and the parking lot has been reshaped to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Additionally, electric car charging spaces will soon be added to the hotel’s parking lot.

