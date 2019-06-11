Hola! Tortilla opens Nevada City shop to sell items directly to the public

Hola! Tortilla opened a shop in May to sell their food products more frequently to the public.

Submitted photo by Carmen Lang

KNOW & GO What: Hola! Tortilla shop Where: 821 Zion Street, Nevada City, California When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Eating lunch by Scotts Flat Lake, Carmen Lang’s husband became fixated on a problem.

He felt the tortillas in Nevada County were not very good nor widely available.

“I can’t believe there is not a tortilla factory here,” he had said.

That was two years ago.

More recently, Lang and her friend, Rene Sprattling, opened Hola! Tortilla as a cottage industry, making the product from Sprattling’s home and selling it wholesale and at the local farmers’ market.

On May 17, the two opened a shop in Nevada City, thereby selling tortillas more regularly to the public three days a week.

Lang and Sprattling are also selling imported products from Oaxaca, Mexico, like moles and chocolates, in addition to locally made salsas and products from Early Bird Farm, said Lang.

Since last December, Hola! Tortilla has been trying to finish construction plans, but Lang said regulatory barriers slowed the process.

“(There are) so many expenses you didn’t count on,” she said.

Lang and Sprattling are currently making corn and flour tortillas at their shop, but have plans to diversify and make masa, or dough used to cook tamales, pupusas or tortillas.

The only tortilla factory in Nevada County does not use any preservatives, and remains organic, said Lang, despite not being certified yet.

The co-owner got her inspiration from Mexico City, where she grew up and often visits family members.

