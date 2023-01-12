Staff Writer
Tuesday night’s Grass Valley City Council meeting started off on a difficult note for Vice Mayor Hilary Hodge, who was recently charged with a misdemeanor DUI.
Hodge made a heartfelt statement that was met with some strong remarks during public comment. She also scolded the social media “skeptics” for their unforgiving comments.
“I’m not a perfect person. … Whether we serve in public government or in a leadership role, each and everyone of us are flawed. We are human. As I continue to live and grow, I will continue to learn, and I will continue to make mistakes,” Hodge said.
Hodge went on to say that she is “humbled and embarrassed by recent events” and that making mistakes in a “very public manner is jarring, but I know that all of us are capable of learning and growing. Good people find the tools and resources to learn and grow so they don’t repeat their mistakes.”
Hodge wished for herself and for her “dear city, and for all of us, that we are better today than we were yesterday, and that we will be better tomorrow than we were today.”
Her prepared statement mentioned her dedication to the process, and that Grass Valley had good leadership, but then Hodge spoke from the hip saying, “No amount of social media vitriol is ever going to create the government or society you wish to see in the world. The harrowing bullying that takes place online is neither productive nor change-making. The shaming and biting jokes are never going to endear people to your point of view.
“And as for me, my inner mean girl is worse than all of the things said about me online put together. There’s nothing anyone can say to me that is worse than my inner voice and self-doubt whisper to me on a daily basis. And all of us who choose to lead, all of us who choose to step up into a position of public office and public leadership have dignity and we’re human and we aren’t perfect. The best that all of us can ask for is grace and moments of vulnerability to help us learn to grow, and to make the right decisions with kind hearts, with a hopeful future in mind. And as all of us interact with our government officials, whether at the local level or otherwise, I hope we can remember our humanity. And move forward with kindness and grace.”
During the public comment period, Brenda English reacted to Hodge’s remarks she made to the public in December 2022.
“The statement you put out earlier is what changed people,” English said. “… If you had been humbled and come to the table like you just did, people would have thought of this differently.”
English then read a letter written by Patti Galle, whose aunt and unborn child were killed by a drunk driver. “This is serious. It needs to be taken seriously,” English said.
Mathew Coulter pointed out that others, besides Hodge, also have been involved with incidents such as DUIs.
“The CHP is saying that every day is like a New Year’s Eve now,” Coulter said. “… Two people were killed this week by DUI drivers.”
Coulter said that “in the city’s ethics code, there’s a segment in there … to have a special ad hoc committee to look into the situation to see if it is worth some kind of a censure or removal … because basically it is a violation of the oath that you took … but of course you haven’t been convicted yet.”
Jack Ken said he was in Grass Valley on the night Hodge chose to drive drunk, and “that choice does not represent Grass Valley.”
Organic Waste Discussion
After public comment, the council discussed the problematic implementation of SB 1383, a new state mandate which basically states that organic waste cannot go to the same place as regular garbage.
“There are challenges for the city in implementing these debris bins. The co-mingling of green waste and organic waste in one bin, the potential for wildlife to get into those containers, and expected odor issues with food being in those containers for multiple days,” Tom Last, community health director, said.
Councilmember Tom Ivy said that some communities separate their green waste from their organic waste. He asked about the city’s current contract with Waste Management and if the city has the possibility to add a fourth bin, which would be paid for by customers “to avoid a lot of complaints when you have bins with leaves and branches in it and then food waste dumped on top of that.”
Last explained that “negotiations have been in process,” but at the moment the bins with the co-mingling would be picked up and brought to a “place that has yet to be developed.”
The council then went on to discuss the current situation that the city does not have a place to bring the organic waste, other than the dump or a location in Lincoln, which may not even be available.
“The entire state is trying to find a place to put organic waste,” Ivy later said. “Some local entrepreneur could make a lot of money accepting and turning waste into compost. The land would be the single biggest cost. SB 1383 is a good law, it was just implemented poorly.”
Waste Management will be invited to the February meeting to discuss its role in the implementation.
“Waste Management is mainly a trucking/hauling company,” Ivy said. “They are not sure where the organic waste would go, so they don’t know how much it would cost. It would be like putting the cart before the horse to sign a contract with them at this time.”
Nevada City is exempt from SB 1383 because of its smaller size and Truckee is exempt due to its high elevation because the composting process does not occur in cold temperatures, Last said.