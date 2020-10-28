Hits & Misses in Nevada County: ‘Random Acts of Science’ is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Bob Long): to the Nevada County library staff for their ‘grab and go’ science experiments for young children. The “Random Acts of Science” is a fun way to introduce science facts to our youth. My thanks to the library staff for taking time to think of new ways to engage the minds of our youth.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): to Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry for bringing theater back to Nevada County. Funny, sweet, wise Shirley Valentine in the spoken word format starring Lois Masten. The last production I saw was Sierra Stages Blithe Spirit, which was shut down after the first week or two because of COVID. This was so much fun to be outside with friends enjoying a play again. Thanks, Ken and Peter for all you do for us.

HIT (from Emerson): for all the customers with full shopping bags and bellies buying objects and drinks and dinner from our local stores and restaurants. It’s wonderful to see the lines in front of Lazy Dog and Tofanelli’s. Gary’s Place is full of good cheer.

HIT (from Emerson): to all the people who care enough about others to mask up so we can defeat this virus and go back to normal. It’s so little to ask.

HIT (from Emerson): to Mark Vance and In-Concert Sierra for their virtual Composers Project showcasing the talents of our county’s brilliant young musicians.

MISS (from Emerson): to PG&E turning off our power for no good reason. There was not much wind up here.

HIT (from Emerson): for the Back to Blue group. Yes, back the blue party — the Democrats!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to the Grass Valley Police Department and its Strategic Response Unit which seeks out new homeless encampments mapped by GPS coordinates and conducts regular sweeps of known areas, particularly when fire danger is high. The willing homeless are directed to services and relocated to temporary housing.

HIT (from Rebane): to the lively weekend scene on the closed section of Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley. Hopefully good weather will continue to beckon shoppers and diners to enjoy the shops and restaurants in Nevada City too.

MISS (from Rebane): to current law which required that a homeless person arrested on drug and misdemeanor reckless burning Sunday was charged and released. According to police, that person really needs help but has refused it many times and “Given the current system, it’s hard to keep someone in custody long enough to get them (that) help”. Incidents like this are one more reason to vote yes on Proposition 20.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to the Grass Valley Police Department for their pro-active approach to preventing illegal campfires within city limits during high fire season, referring those who are at risk of starting fires to available services.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): to the system that releases offenders who’ve started an illegal outdoor fire right back onto the street. I don’t know what the answer is, but until the answer is found, we are all at risk from those who have nothing to lose but their tarps.

MISS and HIT (from Susan Rogers): to the 2019 Nevada County Annual Crop and Livestock Report, recently presented to the Board of Supervisors. While timber revenue was unfortunately way down, and livestock slightly down, most food crop values in the County continued to rise, demonstrating strong local demand for Nevada County produce. Vegetables, fruits, eggs and honey values all rose over 17% compared to 2018.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): to the peaceful tree vigil being held at the Pioneer Cemetery in Nevada City. Bounded by West Broad and Orchard Streets, it is the immediate neighbor of the Catholic Cemetery. Two of the ponderosas slated to be axed are leaning away from the power lines, and both have forked tops. If the top nearest the power line were removed it would take a tornado for those trees to fall in a direction endangering the power line on West Broad. It’s too bad we can’t even have a conversation about all of this.

HIT (from Matson): to the Atlas cedar, which once graced Bennett Street is history, almost. Matt Osypowski (and company) is working with Nevada City to see how the logs, now in storage, can be best used to memorialize this grand tree. Perhaps a sculpture plus park benches and/or picnic tables one day, spread around the town. When the time is right, and the highest and best uses of the wood have been carefully sorted out, David Vertin’s Cedar Creek Saw Mill has offered to create dimensional lumber at no charge.