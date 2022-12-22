Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

Miss (from reader Richard Howell): I rate Thea Hood’s opinion piece on Dec. 15 a miss, not because it runs afoul of our “freedom of opinion” ideal, but because it ignores the basic reasons why we cannot reconcile diverse philosophical beliefs into workable public policy: the distortion of fact by modern media. A fact is still a fact. Media, however, eager to build revenue through a committed following, salt the facts with a bias or context that tends to confirm or complement audience beliefs. People can’t have a purposeful sharing of opinions if they are reasoning from entirely different and distorted images of reality.

Hit (from reader Rick Partridge): To the round-the-clock work of the road maintenance crews in Trisha Tillotson’s Public Works department for the timely removal of snow and ice during this most recent snow event. Up on Cooper Road where I live, the crews were hard at work keeping the roads open and safe! Thanks! (Editor’s note: Trisha Tillotson is now the director of the Community Development Agency, which oversees the Public Works Department.)

Miss (from Editorial Board member Joann Rebane): To Biden’s border catastrophe. Why has he let five million illegals and hundreds of thousands of known got-a-ways invade our country? I don’t understand how sex traffickers, fentanyl poisoning, known criminals and terrorists, and millions of people we know nothing about do anything to improve our country.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Joann Rebane): To Christmas in Nevada County. The cold and clear weather has made it easy to enjoy the street fairs, Christmas parties, neighborhood get-togethers, church choirs, opportunities to donate food and gifts to the needy among us, local theater offerings, and local shopping. It’s a wonderful time of year.

Hit (from Managing Editor Elias Funez): To all the local talent involved in the production of the 2022 film “Twisted” which was screened recently at the Del Oro Theatre. It was amazing to see all the local filming locations used, from the 16 to 1 Mine in Alleghany, to the streets of Nevada City. Kudos to Ramona Howard and those at Nevada County Media for being such a helpful resource in that production.

Miss (from reader Gary Litke): To the Union for not publishing the Christmas Light map that used to run every year. Maybe the new editor and ownership don’t know about that tradition. (Editor’s note: We are aware, just very short staffed at the moment. We hope to bring the Christmas Light map back next year, even a Halloween decoration map!)

Hit (from Editorial Board Member Tom Durkin): To the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Attack on the Capitol that has voted unanimously to refer Donald Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution on four criminal charges: inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress and conspiracy to make a false statement. Additionally, the committee has referred four House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to the House Ethics Committee for defying subpoenas to testify before the Jan. 6. No one is above the law in the United States of America.

Miss (from reader Bill Lambert): To the Editors and layout staff at The Union. Several times now, recently, The Union has printed its Sudoku game erroneously, rendering the daily game impossible to play. Sudoku uses a 9 x 9 grid, 9 rows and 9 columns, for 81 cells. Several times recently the game has been printed with 9 columns and 7 rows, cutting off the bottom two rows! How am I supposed to maintain my Sudoku addiction when The Union fails to deliver my 9-adequate fix?!