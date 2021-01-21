Hit-and-run suspect turns herself in

A 23-year-old woman who who had been on the run since a Jan. 9 collision has turned herself in, authorities said.

Brienne Amber Rousseau was being sought by the California Highway Patrol after being identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run on Lower Colfax Road, and a $100,000 warrant had been issued.

On Tuesday, the CHP released several new photos of Rousseau and urged anyone who saw her to call 911. She then turned herself in Thursday and was taken to court, where she was remanded into custody, CHP spokesman Mike Steele said. She remained in custody that afternoon, jail records state.

Rousseau was driving an Infiniti G35 southbound on the wrong side of the road when she hit a northbound BMW motorcycle, Steele said at the time. The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Roseville, sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Rousseau’s car sustained major damage and she abandoned it before leaving the scene, Steele said.

