Hit-and-run suspect gave statement, authorities say

A woman accused in a collision that left a skateboarder dead didn’t stop or try to help, and instead fled the area, the California Highway Patrol said.

Madison Hannah Marie Felhaber, 18, of Grass Valley, faces a felony count of failure to perform a duty following an accident causing death in connection with the early Saturday collision involving 15-year-old Pasley Makonen-Woodard. Felhaber turned herself in that afternoon, and was held under $100,000 in bond, authorities said.

A Nevada County Superior Court judge on Monday ordered her release on her own recognizance, with restrictions. She was freed that day.

Makonen-Woodard was skateboarding with a friend around 4:25 a.m. Saturday when the collision happened, said Officer Mike Steele with the California Highway Patrol.

Felhaber was driving south on Alta Street, at Dolores Drive, when she collided with Makonen-Woodard, the officer said.

“Immediately after the collision, Felhaber fled the scene,” Steele added. “She did not stop. She did not attempt to render aid.”

Officers arrived, and began investigating, along with the Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices. They spoke with Makonen-Woodard’s friend, who witnessed the collision, and posted about the incident on Facebook, Steele said.

Felhabor turned herself in at the Sheriff’s Office before 5 p.m. that day, he added. According to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office, she gave a statement.

“Based upon the evidence we had and the information she gave us, we placed her into custody,” Steele said.

