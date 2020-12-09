Hit-and-run leaves hole in Grass Valley business

Grass Valley police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that plowed through the wall of a Glenbrook Basin restaurant.

Sgt. Clint Bates said officers arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. Tuesday and saw a large hole in the side of Lumberjack’s restaurant.

“It’s a pretty substantial hole,” Bates said.

The driver responsible for the hole fled the scene in the impacted vehicle. Officers located one witness on scene who heard the collision and witnessed the vehicle speed from the scene.

According to Bates, the witness described the vehicle as a dark green or blue Ford or Toyota pickup truck, “with significant damage.” The vehicle was last seen headed northbound on Nevada City Highway toward Nevada City.

Bates said there was only one witness because restaurant employees thought the sound of the crash originated from their kitchen. The restaurant itself does not have security footage, Bates said, but an assigned officer to the case will determine if there is any footage available from the surrounding area.

No customers or employees were injured in the crash, which severely damaged the men’s restroom.

Bates said police are unsure why and how the incident took place.

“There’s no indication of whether or not it was on purpose, if the driver was under the influence or if it was a straight accident,” Bates said.

According to Bates, police are currently investigating whether or not a vehicle could cause the observed degree of damage from a stopped position.

“It’s not like they came down the hill and lost control and hit the building,” Bates explained. “You could not do that.”

Bates said re-creating accidents is a difficult process where specialists examine building construction materials as well as the size and weight of the involved vehicle to determine its speed at impact.

Bates said he has investigated incidents in which cars destroyed brick walls from stopped positions.

Bates encouraged the public to report any tips they have by calling 530-477-4600.

