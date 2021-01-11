Hit-and-run driver still being sought by CHP

Authorities are still searching for a 23-year-old woman who they say hit a motorcyclist head-on Saturday and fled the scene.

Brienne Amber Rousseau was identified by witnesses and evidence at the scene, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele.

Rousseau was driving an Infiniti G35 southbound on Lower Colfax Road, near Laws Ranch Road, at just after noon when she hit a northbound BMW motorcycle, Steele said.

“She was driving on the wrong side of the road,” he said.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Roseville, was ejected and sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries, Steele said. He was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Rousseau’s car sustained major damage and she abandoned it before leaving the scene, Steele said.

The CHP asked anyone who sees Rousseau to call 911. She has an arrest warrant stemming from a 2018 burglary case and an October 2020 probation violation, court records state. She failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued on Dec. 8, according to court records.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.