Evidence of the historic Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad (NCNGRR) exists around us in different forms.
From the locomotives and train cars that the members of the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum work tirelessly to restore at their shop off of Kidder Court in Nevada City, to the large quarry rocks used for the Grass Valley station still visible bordering Bennett Street, historic remnants of the 1876 rail line still can be found.
This week, another piece of NCNGRR history was recognized, this time in the brush near the intersection of Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way where the 10 foot tall stone masonry abutments of the Wolf Creek Trestle were identified.
“That’s a Kidder wall,” local historian Vince Seck said when he first glanced at the two stone walls built to channel the water from nearby Glenn Brook, and Olympia Creek as they confluence before joining Wolf Creek nearby.
Seck’s comment referenced the founder of the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad, John Kidder, who likely supervised the construction of the wall by Chinese railroad workers.
Seck, who has been compiling history of the Glenbrook Basin since he and his family once owned Lake Olympia, was contacted as an expert on the area after members of the Wolf Creek Community Alliance conducted a homeless encampment cleanup in the area and noticed the intricate masonry work.
Seck matched up historic maps of the area and previous research on the railroad to confirm its existence.
“There’s not much left of what happened here in 1876,” Seck said, denoting the importance of making sure the Wolf Creek Trestle isn’t damaged during construction of the nearby Loma Rica Ranch.
Others want to ensure more than just making sure the trestle isn’t damaged. Folks like Seck and members of the Wolf Creek Community Alliance want to ensure that it is preserved and public access is created with a plaque on the history placed nearby.
“A nice pedestrian bridge and the beginning of a trailhead,” is what Seck envisions.
The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad opened in 1876 with service from Colfax to Nevada City and operated until 1946.
General Engineer John F. Kidder would become the superintendent of the railroad until his death in 1901, when his wife Sarah Kidder assumed and ran the business.