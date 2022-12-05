North Star House comes alive with stories of miners and song

Town crier, Paul Haas, alerted the crowd that local historian Gage McKinney would introduce each song the Cornish Carol Choir performed at Sunday evening’s North Star Holiday Open House in Grass Valley. Haas is known for his notable cheer.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Sunday evening citizens gathered at the North Star Holiday event in Grass Valley to celebrate the season and the nearly complete restoration of the historic building, which was designed in 1905 by the renowned architect Julia Morgan, California’s first licensed female architect.

Each room contained a restored fireplace, wood-paneled walls and glossy wooden floors. Docents dressed in costume pointed out the historic images and information about the house, now recovered from near-tragic structural and aesthetic damage. The house was once a school for troubled youth, and later, it sat vacant and in disrepair for more than 20 years.

The North Star House was built by mine owner James Hague to be a meeting place and social center for eastern investors, other mine owners and managers, visitors from San Francisco and local gentry.

Historian Gage McKinney shared the origins of each song performed by the Cornish Carol Choir. The attentive audience learned the songs were “sung deep in the mines, taverns and churches,” according to McKinney.

“The mass migration of ‘tin’ miners who came from Cornwall, England, brought with them their knowledge of mining technology, steam engines and pasties,” McKinney said.

The house is still under restoration “for the benefit of the community,” according to information provided at the event. “With the help of volunteers, members and donors, we will keep expanding our offering as a ‘go-to’ location for entertainment, art and learning.”

The historic building is located on a 14-acre portion of the former North Star Mine in Grass Valley. It was designed by architect Julia Morgan, who is best known for the Hearst Castle and 800 structures during her career. The building was once the home of Arthur De Witt and Mary Hallock Foote. Generations later, it was sold to Reverend Bill who wanted to use it as a school for troubled youth, but it fell into disrepair and was abandoned for 20 years.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Susan Kutzera (right), vice president of the North Star Historic Conservancy (NSHC), a nonprofit organization, chats with one of the Cornish Carol Choir members as guests arrive. The vision of NSHC is to restore North Star House as a center for exchanging ideas, nurturing the arts and fostering learning.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Docent Katherine Adrian shared stories of the “more than 20 years when the north Star house was vacant and severely damaged by squatters and drug users. The windows were broken, fireplaces were smashed, and there were massive amounts of graffiti throughout the house. Now, the beautifully renovated house holds concerts, lectures, weddings and parties.”

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Director of the Cornish Carol Choir Eleanor Kenitzer led the group in traditional songs such as “Lo! He Comes” and “Lo! The Eastern Sages Rise.” In 1941, the original founder of the choir, John Ferrell, assembled an all-men’s choir “2,000 feet under ground and sang a special Christmas broadcast,“ according to historian Gage McKinney.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

A Sunday evening crowd attended the open house at The North Star House. Many visitors were local citizens who recognized the value of the house and sought out developers to help restore it to its origianl grandeur. Finally, the nonprofit Bear Yuba Land Trust, which owned the building, agreed. The North Star Conservancy was formed to assume ownership of the historic home.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Choir members sing Cornish carols and folk songs written by miners who came to Grass Valley in the Gold Rush. They were sung by homesick miners at Christmas. Above the carolers, pegs and boards in the ceiling still remain unfinished at the North Star House, which is undergoing renovations.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

