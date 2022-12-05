North Star House comes alive with stories of miners and song
The North Star Holiday Open House celebrated the ‘rebirth’ of a historic home
Sunday evening citizens gathered at the North Star Holiday event in Grass Valley to celebrate the season and the nearly complete restoration of the historic building, which was designed in 1905 by the renowned architect Julia Morgan, California’s first licensed female architect.
Each room contained a restored fireplace, wood-paneled walls and glossy wooden floors. Docents dressed in costume pointed out the historic images and information about the house, now recovered from near-tragic structural and aesthetic damage. The house was once a school for troubled youth, and later, it sat vacant and in disrepair for more than 20 years.
The North Star House was built by mine owner James Hague to be a meeting place and social center for eastern investors, other mine owners and managers, visitors from San Francisco and local gentry.
Historian Gage McKinney shared the origins of each song performed by the Cornish Carol Choir. The attentive audience learned the songs were “sung deep in the mines, taverns and churches,” according to McKinney.
“The mass migration of ‘tin’ miners who came from Cornwall, England, brought with them their knowledge of mining technology, steam engines and pasties,” McKinney said.
The house is still under restoration “for the benefit of the community,” according to information provided at the event. “With the help of volunteers, members and donors, we will keep expanding our offering as a ‘go-to’ location for entertainment, art and learning.”
