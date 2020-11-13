Historic Elks Lodge gets a facelift
The historic building that houses the Grass Valley Elks Lodge is currently having “restorative surgery,” according to club members. The lower level dining center is undergoing an interior “facelift.” Masked workers have hammered, moved and removed materials as part of a new design and more intimate dining and entertainment space. The project is being performed completely by volunteers, who give their time and talent so the Lodge can fund more community charitable functions in the future, such as the Law Enforcement Appreciation lunches, one of which is pictured above. For more information on the Grass Valley Elks, email grassvalleyelks538@gmail.com and visit http://www.grassvalleyelks.org.
