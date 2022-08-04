Historic district issue heads to council

Supporters of an initiative to create more historic districts in Nevada City got enough signatures to bring the issue to the City Council next week, officials said Thursday.

The petition, titled “Nevada City Historic Neighborhoods District,” had 368 signatures when it was filed June 23. County elections officials said only 245 signatures were needed.

On Thursday, city officials issued a certificate, which states the required number of signatures had been verified. The deadline for that certification is Friday, Aug. 5.

“The certification will be presented to the City Council at its meeting to be held on August 10, 2022,” it states.

The council can redesignate multiple neighborhoods, send the issue to voters for their approval, or hand it to city staff for a study to be conducted.

Supporters say the measure is needed to protect the city from the effects of Senate Bill 9, which they say could change the character of Nevada City. The new law lets homeowners divide their property into two lots and have two homes on each lot, essentially allowing fourplexes in areas that once only permitted one home, according to California YIMBY, an organization supporting housing reform.

Detractors have said the new historic districts would create more bureaucratic steps for anyone wanting to repair their home, among other concerns.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249