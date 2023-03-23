Winding down the Highway 49 from Nevada City heading north lies the bucolic centerpiece and once industrious gold-producing township of North San Juan and The Brass Rail Tavern. Since the inception of the establishment in 1853, the bar has been a community haven for rich and poor, charlatans, poets, loggers, miners and government officials. Famous outlaws such as Black Bart and the Tom Bell gang would likely have been found “ponied” up to the bar; above which a brothel by the name of Babe’s Place catered to the patrons below.
Over a decade ago I had the personal pleasure of renting a house in North San Juan, on the corner of Flume Street and San Francisco Street, behind the Brass Rail Tavern. Weekly pool tournaments, live music and barbecue always brought the local patrons out of the woodwork during the peppery summer months on Highway 49.
In 1973, Marlys and Douglas Bigley purchased the establishment, and opened Bigley’s Market. In 2005, the business changed hands, only to return back to the original owners less than ten years later.
In 2022, a group of four friends, brothers and local entrepreneurs, purchased the building and business, reviving the spirit for the growing rural community. The new bar top—an impressive single piece of native sycamore from Knights Landing—was crafted by local woodworker Collin Davis of Tahoe Slab Furniture. The tavern’s name stems from the brass foot rail that runs the length of the bar, which was recently reinstalled.
The intention behind the establishment is to showcase local beer, currently from Three Forks Brewery, as well as Bullmastiff Brewery in Penn Valley and several local wineries and kombucharies from Gold Country. The newly upgraded business intends to showcase local artists and provide a venue for the expressive members of the community. Come spring, local meat and organic produce will be available daily, as well as home cooked cuisine.
The ceremonial ribbon cutting, featuring Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming, commences Saturday March 25 at 5 p.m., followed by a live performance from Outlaws and Angels. All ages are welcome, and there will be no cover charge.
The Brass Rail Tavern is located at 29336 CA-49, North San Juan, CA, 95960.