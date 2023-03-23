Special to The Union

Winding down the Highway 49 from Nevada City heading north lies the bucolic centerpiece and once industrious gold-producing township of North San Juan and The Brass Rail Tavern. Since the inception of the establishment in 1853, the bar has been a community haven for rich and poor, charlatans, poets, loggers, miners and government officials. Famous outlaws such as Black Bart and the Tom Bell gang would likely have been found “ponied” up to the bar; above which a brothel by the name of Babe’s Place catered to the patrons below.