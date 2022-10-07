His name was Lalook: Nisenan family continues to honor Chief Kelly and descendants





His given name was Lalook, he was also known as Louis Daniel Kelly, as Chief Kelly or Huḱ Lalʉk.

Born July 4, 1887, in the village Wokotdotnah – Wokodot, a Native American settlement on Cement Hill Road in Nevada County – Lalook was the last Nisenan headman elected in the traditional way of the Nisenan, chosen by all the headmen of the surrounding tribes.

A dancer and practitioner of the ancestral “old ways,” he was also taught the ways of “medicine,” only stopping when he was “advised” that he would need a license to treat his fellow Nisenan.

Lalook also was a huge figure in the history of “modern” Nevada County. Serving in numerous capacities in the county, from the first Native deputy sheriff to supervisor of the county landfill and working on road crews. His stone masonry skill set was evidenced by the various rock walls in the Nevada City area and even the original courthouse foundations. Lalook traveled as far as Alaska to work, making friends with the local indigenous peoples there.

He kept the Nisenan traditions alive while trying to survive the devastating Gold Rush era of the Nevada City area, which was destructive to all the indigenous populations throughout California. Lalook’s tenacity and foresight helped maintain balance for his family’s survival. His family flourished, while numerous others perished into oblivion.

Granddaughter keeping traditions alive

Today, his granddaughter, Rose Kelly Enos, is flourishing and healthy. She was the last Nisenan female born on the old Nevada City Rancheria site.

Enos was born in the fall of 1934 in Wokodot. She is the last of the great matriarchs left of the Nisenan. The Nisenan, as are most tribal entities, are a matriarchal society. She is a culture keeper, dancer and storyteller. Respected by all tribes and other peoples within the indigenous culture circle, a venerated legend among the dance community, and a much-loved figure of strength, integrity and honor.

Enos embraced the traditional ways handed down by her great-grandparents, Louis and Naomi Wallace Kelly, and other distinguished ancestral culture bearers. She has kept her Nisenan culture alive for 80-plus years. Enos has hosted educational cultural exchanges such as demonstrating the making of ’u ̇ti (pronounced ooti, black oak acorns) at community events, museums and gatherings, teaching about the process of gathering, storing, preparation and cooking of the Nisenan’s staple food.

She went to attend school in Nevada City and even graduated from Nevada Union High School. Enos received a school certificate for never missing a day of school from kindergarten through high school.

The name of her ancestral home is laid in brass letters in front of the city fire department building, Ustomah.

Having a zest for life, Enos accomplished many things unheard of for an indigenous woman of her time. She was a sharpshooter registered with the National Rifle Association of America, a volunteer for Placer County Search and Rescue, state champion softball player at third base, and a long-standing member of the Placer County four-wheel drive club. Enos hunted, when women really weren’t allowed to, even in her own culture. She asked Lalook for permission to hunt and he thought it over and gave his blessing to hunt.

Enos is considered strong-willed and unique in her own right and has carried on the ancient ancestral teachings to her six generations of Kelly/Enos families of today.

She now resides in Clipper Gap, still participating in her culture, holding annual traditional dances at her home, with many people from many tribes coming to pay her respect and love. Her many descendants gather twice every year on the shores of Tahoe, to spend time together, a family and a tribe. The Nisenan Tribe of Enos.

The Nisenan have been referenced by anthropologists, linguists and ethnographers erroneously as Maidu. By the early 1900s, these collectors of information began to comprehend the divisions both in language and culture. At this point, some began to make references to the Southern Maidu.

C. Hart Merriam documented and then began his naming practices to address our people by their chosen names with the common name amongst all the political and dialects divisions as Nisenan ~ Nishenan.

We lived in the lower Sierra, as far as the town of Colfax to the east and Yuba City to the west, Loomis to the south, and Washington to the north. But in the case of Nevada City and Grass Valley, the differences are quite unique, in the ways of relations and blood ties, as a vast majority is related to Enos.

– Koppa Enos is the great great grandson of Nisenan Chief Louis Kelly — Lalook —and works to spread the knowledge of his tribe during educational presentations at area elementary schools.