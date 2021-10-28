His first 109 years: Centenarian continues to pen works despite challenges of old age

Alta Sierra resident Rudy Thompson turned 109 on Thursday, and celebrated among friends and family at the home of friend Else Sanzone in Lake Wildwood.

Photo: Elias Funez

One hundred and nine-year-old Rudy Thompson has been around the sun enough times to break a few records.

He currently is the oldest living graduate from Oregon State University — being the last graduate from the class of 1952 — and he is the oldest known person to have had a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, which was completed when he was 106 years old.

“The doctor that put the heart valve in said I was the oldest person known to have the procedure,” Thompson said.

The procedure involves replacing the aortic valve of the heart through the blood vessels and circumvents the need for open heart surgery.

In Thompson’s case, a cow’s heart valve was pulled into place in his heart, through the femoral artery in his leg.

Friends and family members of Rudy Thompson bid their farewells following Rudy’s 109th birthday party held Thursday in Penn Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It’s a very common one to put in. It’s the reason I go ‘moo’ instead of ‘oink oink’,” Thompson said jokingly while referring to the heart valve from a pig that could have otherwise been used.

While Thompson said that his productivity has waned over the last year, he added that he is currently in the process of writing two new books to add to his already published works.

“Water Under My Bridge” is a true story of Thompson’s life in the Navy and can be found on Amazon, along with his other works “Olaf” and “Bouncing Rocks.”

Rudy Thompson uses a new cellular phone and talks to family wishing him a happy birthday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Though Thompson is having issues using the fingers in his right hand to type, he still is able to hunt and peck with his right index finger and fully use his left hand.

“It slows me down,” Thomspon said of his right hand.

One of Thompson’s books in the works is tentatively titled, “My First Five,” and will highlight his first five years growing up on the family homestead in Toledo, Oregon.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230