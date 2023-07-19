Sports Reporter
Nevada County native Cris Vallejo, along with his dog Dale died suddenly in a tragic car accident while going to meet family Sunday, July 2, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Vallejo was a class of 2000 graduate at Nevada Union High School, was an army veteran, and founder of the non-profit Coast II Coast ride for the Fallen among many other things.
“He lived every day to the fullest,” Volker Staudt (Vallejo’s uncle) said. “He always had time for those in need and those he loved. Never left anyone behind ever.”
Vallejo leaves behind his wife of two years, Marcy, and nine-month-old son, Van.
“Cris’ love for his family was unparalleled, and his pride in becoming a new father to Van was boundless,”Nova Maldonado (Vallejo’s sister-in-law) said. “He approached fatherhood with the same vigor and enthusiasm he had for life, cherishing every moment with his son. Marcy and Van were his world, and he made sure they knew it every day.
“Cris had an energy that filled the room, Lisa Yee (Vallejo’s cousin) said. He was incredibly focused on loving his family, the next chapter in his life, and caring for those who served our country. Losing him has truly left a void in this world.”
Vallejo enlisted in 2001 and eventually became a U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier in 2006, going on several missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Cris was born an adventurer from the start, and this spirit defined his extraordinary life,” Maldonado said. “Driven by his deep love for our country and the desire to protect it, Cris joined the army right after high school. Throughout his 20 years of service, Cris was deployed multiple times, bravely facing the challenges of each mission, making many close friends along the way, and thankfully returning home after each deployment. He was, without a doubt, a true badass soldier, embodying the finest qualities of dedication and courage in the special forces division.
Ten years ago, Vallejo started a non-profit organization called Coast II Coast Ride for the Fallen to raise funds for and support those who had lost loved ones in combat.
“I planned it in the summer of 2014 while I was deployed in Northern Iraq,” Vallejo told The Union in 2015. “It was me and another friend, Jason, who was one of two soldiers that ran into machine gun fire to rescue Ryan and ultimately received a Silver Star.”
Vallejo and other veterans would ride from California to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., where his friend Ryan Savard was buried.
Savard lost his life in a 2012 mission in Afghanistan.
“Cris was special. Even if you had just met Cris, you felt like he was your best friend,’ Mark B. said. If you knew him, you were important to him, and he made sure you knew it. He lived his life in service to others. He served 20 years in the military. He founded a charitable organization to take care of surviving military spouses and wounded servicemen and women.” When he retired, he devoted his life to serving his wife and child. That’s who Cris was. He was the best of us.”
Vallejo touched the lives of many people he came in contact with in his life.
“Beyond his role as a husband and a father, Cris touched the lives of countless others with his magnetic personality and genuine kindness,” Maldonado said. “He had a remarkable ability to turn strangers into friends instantly. His warm heart and caring nature made him a true and loyal friend to many, always ready to offer a helping hand or a shoulder to lean on. Cris was a force that seemed capable of turning the world upon its axis, and his absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”
Vallejo used to work at Players Pizza in Penn Valley, CA; his favorite pizza was the Aloha.
“We are also going to try to get them to name his favorite pizza, the Aloha to the Aloha Cris,” Maldonado added.
There was a honorary flag wave last Wednesday July 12 at the Dorsey Drive overpass for Cris Vallejo.
”We ended up with around 150 people in attendance,” Bethany Denkers one of the founders Back the Blue Nevada County said.”It was an incredibly special gathering for one of our very best friends.”
There is a gofundme for the Vallejo family, in-loving-memory-of-cris-vallejo; funds raised through this campaign will be used to assist with funeral and memorial expenses and help create a stable future for young Van.