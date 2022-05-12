Hirschman’s Pond to receive historical plaque

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is inviting the public to attend the dedication of a historical plaque landmarking Hirschman’s Pond, a news release states.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday on the Hirschman‘s Pond Trail. The trailhead is accessible from Cement Hill Road. The ceremony will happen in front of the pond.

The plaque commemorates the Jewish community that helped Nevada County thrive during the Gold Rush era, and Leb Hirschman, the miner who owned the Hirschman’s Diggins mine. The pond is what remains of the mine, the release states.

Speakers will include Bernie Zimmerman, chair of the landmarks commission; Ellen Hagan, secretary of the Greater Cement Hill Neighborhood Association, which sponsored the plaque; and Rabbi David Azen of the Nevada County Jewish Community Center.

Hirschman’s Pond is near the intersection of Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road on what was Nisenan land. The entrance is a left turn, about 300 feet north of Highway 49. The plaque is situated about a quarter-mile from the trailhead. There is very limited parking at the trailhead, but plenty of parking at the Eric Rood Administrative Center just across Cement Hill Road at 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

Hirschman’s Pond is featured in the 2022 electronic edition of “Exploring Nevada County,” the commission’s guide to the over 200 historical landmarks in the county, and is available on any smartphone or tablet from Apple or Amazon. Visit You Bet Press at http://www.youbetpress.com to find clickable links.

Prefer paper? There are still copies of the 2020 edition available from Comstock Bonanza Press — bit.ly/2IUHYi0 .

The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County. For more information, call 415-264-7230.

Source: Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission