Hiking for the kids: Fundraiser event for the Nevada City Schools Foundation

SCHEDULE: 8:30-9:30 a.m. registration; 8:30-9:30 a.m. breakfast; 8:45-9:30 a.m. depart for the hike; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. lunch; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. free massages; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. no-host bar; noon to 1 p.m. yoga & stretching; 1-1:30 p.m. inspirational speaker; 1:30 p.m. awards ceremony. The silent auction will take place all day until the end of the event at 2:30 p.m.

MOMs on the Mountain is set for Saturday, Oct. 6, at Sugar Bowl Resort, according to a release.

The event is a fundraiser for the Nevada City Schools Foundation plus benefits children throughout the community by sponsoring Girls Who Code. It is a non-competitive day of scenic beauty, personal challenge and fun for women: mothers and non-moms alike.

In the past, the group has had three generations hiking and raising funds at the same event. Hikers have ranged in age from 18 to over 80.

Interested participants are encouraged to form a team to share the experience and compete for team awards and great prizes. The team that raises the most money could win a brand new bike courtesy of 7 Hills Bicycle Recycle Project.

The event started as a group of women who saw an educational need and wanted to make a difference in their children's lives. The group of volunteers has recognized the importance of the "total" learning experience, the release stated. The goal is to provide our children with stimulating programs which go beyond the basics.

The first year's event yielded $6,000. Over the next 11 years the group has grown. To date earnings are over $195,000. The programs funded include art, drama, computers, bicycle recycle, music and more.

There will be three well-marked hiking options. The easiest option will be just under three miles out and back to Mary Lake. The intermediate hike will be a five-mile loop and the most challenging hike is an eight-mile loop out towards Mt. Anderson Peak.

Both the intermediate and challenging hikes are along the beautiful Pacific Crest Trail with lots of fresh air and breathtaking views. The eight-mile route crests at the top of Mount Judah with a perfect place to snap photos with Lake Tahoe in the distance, according to the release.

For more information visit http://www.momsonthemountain.com.

Source: MOMs on the Mountain