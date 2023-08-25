HighwayFire-GVU-081723 - 1 (5).jpg

Air tanker 86 makes a retardant drop on the Highway Fire following the initial start of the fire Wednesday Aug. 16.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Highway Fire now 90% contained, Washington Road open to all traffic

Incident managers on the Highway Fire indicate that crews remain on track to meet all suppression goals with containment at 90% as of Thursday morning according to the Tahoe National Forest.