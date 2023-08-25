Highway Fire now 90% contained, Washington Road open to all traffic
Incident managers on the Highway Fire indicate that crews remain on track to meet all suppression goals with containment at 90% as of Thursday morning according to the Tahoe National Forest.
The fire started Wednesday Aug. 16 off of Washington Road south of the Town of Washington and north of Highway 20. The fire is currently mapped at 45 acres.
Washington Road is open to all traffic.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though according to Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officer Brian Donnelly, lightning has been excluded as a cause.