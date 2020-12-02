Highway 49 wreck, south of McKnight Way, slows traffic
A Wednesday two-vehicle collision on Highway 49, near Wellswood Way, caused traffic to slow to a crawl, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
The collision, between a white pickup truck and silver Jeep, was reported at 2:53 p.m.
According to the logs, both vehicles sustained major damage, causing a traffic hazard in the roadway.
Traffic was moving in both directions around 4 p.m., though it was slow.
