Highway 49 wreck, south of McKnight Way, slows traffic

A Wednesday two-vehicle collision on Highway 49, near Wellswood Way, caused traffic to slow to a crawl, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

The collision, between a white pickup truck and silver Jeep, was reported at 2:53 p.m.

According to the logs, both vehicles sustained major damage, causing a traffic hazard in the roadway.

Traffic was moving in both directions around 4 p.m., though it was slow.