Highway 49 work to start Monday

Major construction work is set to begin Monday on a Highway 49 safety improvement project between Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive.

The $4.3 million project is constructing a two-way left turn lane with an increased 8-foot-wide southbound shoulder. The project is intended to reduce the number and severity of collisions between Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive by providing a designated turn lane for motorists.

Caltrans began preparatory work last fall with vegetation removal. Work resuming next week will include final vegetation removal and utility relocation. Motorists may expect nightly one-way traffic control on the highway between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning for construction activities.

Earth-moving work for the project is anticipated to begin May 3. Knife River Construction is the primary contractor with completion expected in the fall.

Source: Caltrans