Highway 49 rehab project begins in Auburn

Caltrans began construction work this week on a $40.5 million project along State Route 49 in Auburn.

Caltrans, Placer County, and City of Auburn officials held a ground breaking ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the project, which is slated for completion by August 2020.

The project, which stretches 4.4 miles from the Interstate 80, Highway 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road, will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

On-street bicycle lanes will be installed northbound and southbound on Highway 49 between Elm Avenue and Dry Creek Road, with bike timing loops at each signal to assist bicyclists traveling the four-mile stretch.

“Our rural state highways deserve as much attention as some of California’s large interstates,” said Caltrans Director Laurie Berman. “This … project will provide upgrades to ease traffic congestion and deliver a smooth ride and accessible facilities for persons with all abilities and varying means of transportation.”

More than 42,500 vehicles and approximately 2,450 trucks travel this stretch of road daily between Grass Valley and I-80 in Auburn. Primary construction work has been scheduled overnight to reduce impacts to motorists.

“This segment of State Route 49 is a popular commute route for motorists traveling to and from work,” Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal said.

“Rehabilitation projects like the one beginning in Auburn are part of the Caltrans commitment to multimodal methods of transportation, which improve traffic flow and ease congestion.”

In addition to improving the highway’s durability and ride quality with 21 lane miles of Hot-Mix Asphalt overlay, construction crews will install new traffic signals at Locksley Lane and Shale Ridge Road. Highway shoulders and pedestrian facilities will also be upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Work began Monday and motorists will encounter intermittent, single-lane closures Sunday afternoon through Friday morning. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and “Be Work Zone Alert.”

Funding for the project is provided by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. For complete details on the bill, visit http://www.rebuildingca.ca.gov.