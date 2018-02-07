UPDATE: 1-way traffic on Highway 49 near Sierra City due to structure fire

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m. — One-way traffic now in effect on Highway 49 in Sierra City near Butte Aly.

1-way traffic now in effect on Hwy 49 in Sierra City following structure fire. #theunionnow — TheUnion (@TheUnion) February 7, 2018

A structure fire was reported around 9:10 a.m. in Sierra City at Butte Aly. Highway 49 in that area has been closed in both directions.

#TrafficAlert Hwy 49 closed in both directions at Sierra City due to structure fire. No ETO at this time. Expect delays while fire crews are working. pic.twitter.com/a1ZcwH9Do9 Recommended Stories For You — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 7, 2018