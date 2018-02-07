UPDATE: 1-way traffic on Highway 49 near Sierra City due to structure fire
February 7, 2018
UPDATE: 12:10 p.m. — One-way traffic now in effect on Highway 49 in Sierra City near Butte Aly.
1-way traffic now in effect on Hwy 49 in Sierra City following structure fire. #theunionnow
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) February 7, 2018
A structure fire was reported around 9:10 a.m. in Sierra City at Butte Aly. Highway 49 in that area has been closed in both directions.
#TrafficAlert Hwy 49 closed in both directions at Sierra City due to structure fire. No ETO at this time. Expect delays while fire crews are working. pic.twitter.com/a1ZcwH9Do9
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 7, 2018
#trafficalert Expect intermittent delays on Hwy 49 between Camptonville and Sierra City due to one way traffic controls for Caltrans maintenance activities. Please Slow for the Cone Zone! pic.twitter.com/Vd5Kaedhy1
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 7, 2018