UPDATE: 1-way traffic on Highway 49 near Sierra City due to structure fire

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m. — One-way traffic now in effect on Highway 49 in Sierra City  near Butte Aly.

A structure fire was reported around 9:10 a.m. in Sierra City at Butte Aly. Highway 49 in that area has been closed in both directions.