Highway 20 wreck sends 1 to hospital with major injuries
A Tuesday afternoon wreck along eastbound Highway 20 in Nevada City sent a female driver to the hospital with major injuries after her Honda hit a tree prior to the Gold Flat exit, authorities said.
Traffic along the Golden Center Freeway was backed up from Nevada City to the Glenbrook Basin in Grass Valley as the California Highway Patrol kept the roadway to one lane while first responders used the jaws of life to extract the solo occupant of the vehicle. The impact of the vehicle with the tree nearly severed the Honda in half from behind the drivers’ seat.
“The Honda, for unknown reasons, left the highway and overturned,” Officer Peter Nesinov said from the scene.
“Debris from that collision caused two separate vehicles to collide, where at least one person from that party was transported to Sierra Nevada (Memorial Hospital).”
It was unknown if some sort of impairment was involved in the collision.
Traffic had cleared by 5 p.m.
