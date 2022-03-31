Highway 20 work starts Tuesday

Caltrans is reminding motorists to expect travel delays and one-way traffic control at various Highway 20 locations in Nevada County for construction activities and vegetation removal.

Beginning Tuesday, multiple contractors will be working on Highway 20 near Conservation Road and Pine Needle Lane, just west of Washington Ridge. Motorists should expect one-way traffic control and 20-minute travel delays weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Work in this area is expected to continue through Friday, April 22. Weather or other unexpected events may prolong construction activities.

Teichert Construction of Roseville will be constructing two turnouts on eastbound and westbound Highway 20, just west of Conservation Road and Pine Needle Lane. The work is part of a $2.8 million project that is also installing two turnouts on Highway 193 in Placer County.

In addition, Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento, will be widening the roadway to accommodate a left turn lane and extending an existing turnout to meet current standards near Conservation Road and Pine Needle Lane as part of the $62.5 million Omega Curves safety project.

The turnouts will provide designated areas where slow-moving vehicles may pull off the road to permit other motorists to safely pass. They also serve as traffic enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol.





Motorists are also advised that one-way traffic controls with associated delays may occur at other Highway 20 locations for continued tree removal operations. Consult Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions and work locations at quickmap.dot.ca.gov . QuickMap is also free to download on the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans