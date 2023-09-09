Staff Writer
Caltrans is scheduled to present information regarding the closure of Highway 20 in two locations during the afternoon session of the regularly scheduled Nevada County Board meeting on September 12 at the Eric Rood Administrative Building located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.
Omega Curves Project currently underway will update the roadway to current standards by increasing the curve radii, widening shoulders to 8 feet, and adding turnouts for both directions, according to the project description on CA.gov.
“The hard closures will occur in two locations, scheduled back to back,” according to Jeremy Linder, Caltrans Public Information Officer for Placer, Sierra and Nevada County.
It is anticipated that the hard closure where no traffic will be through will begin at 7 p.m. on September 24 starting at Lowell Hill to the overlook and Bear Valley, according to Linder.
The work on the Lowell Hill segment is expected to wrap up by October 1, 2023.
The second hard closure will then move to the White Cloud segment from the Forest Service Station and White Cloud Campground to Washington Road starting at noon on October 6, according to Linder.
“Crews will be grinding and paving the new road and aligning it with the old highway,” Linder said.
Motorists are advised to utilize Highway 174 to access Interstate 80 and truck traffic will be required to take Highway 49 as an alternate route during the scheduled road closures.
Currently, the one-lane traffic controls are in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to Linder.
These two sections of roadway experienced a total of 39 collisions in a recent 3-year period, according to official Caltrans reports, which is higher than the statewide average.
This project is funded by the 2020 State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) under the Operational Improvement program for a total cost of $62,543,000, according to the Caltrans report.
Grand Jury Investigation
Supervisors will decide if they will approve responses to a complaint to the California Attorney General’s office in June 2022 regarding the County’s contract-management processes.
The Jury found a confusing array of contracts, amendments, and extensions, making it difficult to follow the money the County paid to vendors, according to the summary from the Grand Jury.
“The County has no centralized contract-management system, so each County department uses its own approach,” the Grand Jury summary states.
According to the summary, the County lacks enough trained staff to manage contracts and conduct regular audits.
The lack of trained staff prevents the County from efficiently managing its contracts and from ensuring that vendors are using County funds appropriately.
The Jury has made findings and recommendations to assist the County.
Heart of Gold Gravel Ride
The Board will hear a community presentation regarding the 2023 Heart of Gold Gravel Ride planned for October 7 to support youth mental wellness in Nevada County, according to the staff report.
One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from the Heart of Gold Ride support teen mental wellness in Nevada County, according to the staff report.
Recipients of this year’s proceeds include Bright Futures for Youth, Child Advocates of Nevada County, Youth Bicyclists of Nevada County, and Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation.
The Heart of Gold ride will include two-course options ranging from 46-70 miles starting at Nevada County’s Eric Rood Administrative Center and will feature ample climbing and lots of amazing dirt, all while riding through the beauty of the Sierra Nevada foothills.
“While this race is tough, it doesn’t have to be anything short of memorable,” according to the official Heart of Gold website. “We reach into some of the least ridden places of California’s Sierra foothills with our routes.”
A cash purse of $2,000 will be split evenly between both men and women and payout will be $500, $300, and $200 for each of the top 3 men and women participants of the long course segments.
Community presentation: Yuba River Cleanup
The 26th annual Yuba River Clean Up in Nevada County is scheduled for September 23 and Supervisors will hear a presentation by The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL).
The event is organized as a family-friendly, fun event spent cleaning up and restoring the river canyon, according to the staff report.
Volunteers will help to remove trash from trails and beaches from 9 to 12 p.m. and can find out which site to attend or register by going to SYRCL’s official website.
California Disaster Airlift Response Team
An informational presentation from the California Disaster Airlift Response Team (CalDART) regarding their statewide network of local teams and resources in response to emergency events is scheduled for the morning session of the Board of Supervisors meeting beginning at 9 a.m.
CalDART helps make the state safer by connecting regional pilots as one more way to engage in their love of flying, and helps communities maintain their awareness of how they can utilize their local airport to their direct benefit during a disaster.
“Donner Lake: A Pearl in Peril”
The Board will also consider approving their official responses to a Nevada County Grand Jury Report entitled “Donner Lake: A Pearl in Peril.”
The Board of Supervisors must submit comments to the presiding judge of the Superior Court according to the California Penal Code.
The Grand Jury received citizen complaints associated with the runoff from Interstate 80 and the maintenance and repair of the residential road in the path of the runoff, according to the report.
These issues were found to create a significant risk for the homes and residents of this road and a section of Donner Pass Road, the ecosystem of the Donner Basin, and the Truckee River Watershed.
Nevada County Code Revision
A presentation informing the Board of Supervisors of the evolving code structure over the past 20 years will explain the need for the revisions and how they will help the public access information more efficiently.
Increased transparency and usefulness for County staff are additional reasons for the revisions, according to the staff report.
Finding a Code will be easier and repetition will be eliminated.
Housing development
A public hearing and possible adoption of recommendations from the Nevada County Planning Commission to amend Chapters of the Nevada County General Plan, according to the staff report.
The proposed Amendments are a result of recent state legislation and policy which require Planning staff to evaluate population density increases and to identify and remove constraints to housing development.
In 2021, the Board approved directed staff to apply for one-time grant funding to conduct planning activities that might accelerate housing production.