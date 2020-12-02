Highway 20 blocked near Penn Valley due to crash
Both lanes of Highway 20 near Penn Valley are blocked due to a crash involving a sedan and a logging truck, according to reports from Caltrans.
The Wednesday crash closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 20 just west of Pleasant Valley Road. There is no estimated time of reopening and drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
#TrafficAlert: both lanes of direction are blocked on HWY 20 near Penn Valley due to a multi-vehicle collision. No ETO. Expect significant delays for cleanup. pic.twitter.com/KYpXbvX327
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 2, 2020
