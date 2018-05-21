UPDATE: Highway 20 at Harmony Ridge reopened following traffic collision

Update 12:45 p.m.:

Roadways have been opened following collision on Highway 20.

Update 11:25 a.m.:

Westbound lanes are now open to one-way traffic control.

Update 11:20 a.m.:

Highway 20 is closed westbound at Willow Valley and eastbound at Nevada Street.

Initial post:

A collision involving a sedan and a power pole has closed Highway 20 at Harmony Ridge due, according to CHP website.

Traffic is being re-routed at Nevada Street in Nevada City.

The collision was reported around 10:30 a.m. this morning, when a green sedan reportedly crashed into a power pole. According to CHP reports, the power pole snapped and power lines were seen down on the roadway.

The roadway is estimated to be closed for less than four hours as of 10:58 a.m.

Check back for more updates.