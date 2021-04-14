Highway 174 project to resume Monday

Caltrans is scheduled to resume construction Monday on a $27.1 million safety improvement project on Highway 174 between Maple Way and You Bet Road in Nevada County.

The project, which began in August, is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone for errant vehicles to regain control.

Traffic-interfering work will be performed during daylight hours, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional Saturdays. Reversing one-way traffic control will be used to manage traffic with 20-minute delays anticipated.

Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The California Highway Patrol will be on site, monitoring traffic safety during construction.

DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project and completion is anticipated this fall.

Source: Caltrans