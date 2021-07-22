Highway 174 project leads to traffic impacts

Caltrans is alerting mototists of a change in construction schedule for the Highway 174 safety improvement project between You Bet Road and Maple Way in Nevada County.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Highway 174 will be reopened to two-way traffic nightly with one-way traffic control resuming during daytime construction work only between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. In order to expedite completion of the project this fall, construction work will likely continue seven days per week, although crews are not scheduled to work Saturday and Sunday. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays when passing through the construction zone area.

Over the past few weeks, Caltrans and its contractor have been working to widen the west side of Highway 174 throughout the project limits. Paving work for driveways and local street connections on the west side of the highway will continue through the end of this week and into early next week. Driveway and local road access may be intermittently impacted for 30 minutes at a time when paving work is occurring.

Over the next few weeks, widening work will begin on the east side of Highway 174. Some driveways and local road entrances may have temporary signed and delineated detour routes for highway access during widening.

The $27.1 million safety project, which began in August, is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone for errant vehicles to regain control. DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project and completion is anticipated this fall.





Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used, along with a pilot car. Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The California Highway Patrol will be on site, monitoring traffic safety during construction.

Source: Caltrans