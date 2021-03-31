Grass Valley weather: Highs to reach only 50s by Monday

Highs will stay in the 70s for Grass Valley through Friday before dipping to the 50s by the start of next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 71. Winds will be between 6 and 15 mph, with gusts reaching 23 mph. Lows will land at 47 tonight.

Thursday will bring highs of 77. Winds will be around 7 mph in the afternoon, wavering to 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Lows will drop to 47 that night.

It’ll be mostly sunny Friday, when highs will hit 72. Winds will be around 7 to 9 mph that afternoon. Expect lows of 47 at night.

Highs will continue their downward shift Saturday, when temperatures will reach 67. Lows will settle at 44 that night.

There’s a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Sunday. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 64. Rain chances continue that night, when lows will reach 42.

The chance of showers continues into Monday. It’ll be partly sunny with highs reaching 56, and lows dropping to 39. Tuesday’s highs will only reach 53.